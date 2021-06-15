'The Blacklist' Star Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Note

The Blacklist star Megan Boone is saying goodbye to the series after eight seasons.

On Wednesday evening, after she appeared in her final episode of the NBC drama, Boone took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message reflecting on her time playing Elizabeth Keen. In the season 8 finale, Liz was killed by a single bullet to the chest.

"This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life. These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began," Boone wrote.



"As her story ends I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained," she continued, thanking The Blacklist team in front of and behind the cameras. "The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly -- of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents."

"There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all," Boone concluded her note.

The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp also thanked Boone for her eight-season run on Twitter, writing, "Words can’t express my gratitude, Megan. You have been an incredible collaborator, a tireless partner, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what you dream up next."

News of Boone's unexpected departure surfaced earlier this month. Her exit was reportedly negotiated prior to The Blacklist's season 9 renewal in late January.

On Thursday morning, Bokenkamp revealed he has made the decision to step away from the series in season 9 "to step out of [his] comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head."

"While I'm excited about this next chapter, I'd be lying if I didn't admit that I have mixed emotions about my departure. The Blacklist is a family and saying goodbye is difficult," he admitted. "I already miss my fellow writers, the brilliant cast and our fearless crew, but more than anything I will miss all of you -- the fans," he wrote.

"I genuinely believe the series remains full of life, creatively strong and that bright days lie ahead," he said later. "So now I join you -- as a fan -- to see where The Blacklist takes us next. Thank you for eight incredible seasons."

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Laura Sohn.

