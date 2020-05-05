'The Blacklist' Season 7 Finale Will Be Partially Animated Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

The Blacklist is the latest scripted series to pivot original plans to wrap up a shortened season affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

NBC's crime thriller was midway through production in New York on the 19th episode when it was forced to stop filming for the season due to the pandemic. Instead of ending the season with the completed 18th episode, producers decided to partially animate episode 19, titled "The Kazanjian Brothers," creating a hybrid episode with live-action and graphic novel-style animation.

Members of the cast, led by James Spader and Megan Boone, recorded dialogue from their respective homes for the animated scenes. Editors and animators also completed their work remotely, following current social distancing guidelines.

NBC

The May 15 episode, which will now serve as the finale, follows the Task Force as it investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz (Boone) must make a momentous decision.

In addition to Spader and Boone, the series stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

