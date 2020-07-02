The Best Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable

Walking is one of our favorite ways to exercise. It's low impact, you can maintain a conversation about last night’s Bachelor episode while doing it and, well, who’s ever heard of a serious walking injury?

Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoes or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain. We have all been there: Your “dogs start barking” and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up.

We rounded up some of the best walking shoes that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Browse through ET Style's top picks, below.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.