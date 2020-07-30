The Best Teeth Whitening Products for 2020 From Tarte, Go Smile, Colgate, Kopari and More

From Kylie Jenner to Nick Jonas, famous smiles all have one thing in common: sparkling white teeth. And for the rest of us, pearly whites don’t just brighten up a smile -- they make your whole face radiant. No one in the world wants to feel embarrassed about their teeth. Unfortunately, going about your daily business can lead to stubborn enamel and tooth surface stains (thank you, coffee and red wine!).

There is no single option that is best for all teeth in terms of the best way to use teeth whitening products and whitening systems for stain removal. Instead, consider your body and preferences first. It used to be that whitening your teeth meant booking an expensive treatment with your dentist, but thankfully, now there are tons of teeth whitening options for giving yourself a megawatt smile, and none of these teeth whitening products involve scheduling an appointment, spending crazy sums of money or spending hours in a dental office for an in-office bleaching.

If going into the dentist’s office to get your teeth whitened with professional whitening is not your cup of tea, the good news is that the over-the-counter teeth whitening products including teeth whitening strips, whitening gel, whitening toothpaste and whitening pen options have come a very long way. These days, the results of at-home bleaching rival those provided by your dentist. Before we get into our top picks for the best teeth whitening products, here's what you need to know before whitening your teeth at home.

There are three main options for teeth whitening at home: whitening toothpastes, whitening strips and trays, and LED light devices.

Whether you want to whiten your smile gradually or brighten up in one long sitting, there's a DIY at-home teeth whitening kit out there for you. Each of these recommended teeth-whitening products is easy to buy, even easier to use, and will make you want to show off your new white smile, stat.

