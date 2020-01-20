The Best Sunscreens for Your Face

If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “sunscreen” is a greasy, heavy, chalky cream, then you are due for a serious upgrade.

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skincare routine. It protects you from the damage of UV radiation, which ranges from dark spots and premature wrinkles to melanoma. SPF is something that you need to wear every single day -- yes, even when it’s cloudy.

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating products that we actually want to wear -- and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skincare benefits, like antioxidant protection or a hydration boost.

Below, the best sunscreens for your face that you can buy online right now.

