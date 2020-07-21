The Best Pearl Jewelry From Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and More

Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.
A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.
Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.
Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.
An elegant, modern cuff bracelet duo from Kendra Scott, adorned with cultured baroque pearl. Take 20% off on July 15.
Wear this fashion-forward pearl headband from ASOS for romantic flair. (It's also a statement bridal accessory!)
Rock pearls in bag form with this chic, handmade Vanina flap shoulder bag made from faux pearls and gold-plated beads. It's currently 70% off.
