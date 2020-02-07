The Best New Clothes From Old Navy in July -- 20% Of Your Order, Even Clearance

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already on sale thanks to the sitewide sale -- with up to 60% of savings. Plus, take an extra 20% off, even on clearance, which will automatically apply at checkout.

The retailer offers a range of styles across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

While you're scooping up these deals, make sure to check out discounts happening ahead of July 4th weekend.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.

A sun dress to stand out in the sun.