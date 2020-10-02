The Best Looks From the Oscars After-Parties: Ciara, Kylie Jenner and More

After all the statuettes were handed out at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the celebrities really stepped up their style!

While a slew of stars made outfit changes, others just showed up to the after-parties in their Sunday best. From Ciara to Billy Porter to Kylie Jenner, here's a look at some of the most jaw-dropping looks.

1. Ciara

The singer flaunted her baby bump on the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a shimmering, see-through dress with a thigh-high slit. Pulling the look together, Ciara had a messy updo and a headband that matched her outfit.

2. Billy Porter

I heard there were some #Oscars2020 afterparties. You know I had to do a quick ball change in to this custom @CSiriano beauty & get to all the fun. Hat by @sokolmillinery. Bag by @thesepinklips designer of @Pat_Field ART fashion. Style by @sammyratelle Photo by @Santiagofelipe 💅🏿 pic.twitter.com/iHzofyNW4K — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 10, 2020

The Pose star knows how to pose! After turning heads on the Oscars red carpet, Porter did a quick switch into a purple-and-white ensemble before hitting up a few parties.

"I heard there were some #Oscars2020 afterparties. You know I had to do a quick ball change in to this custom @CSiriano beauty & get to all the fun. Hat by @sokolmillinery . Bag by @thesepinklips designer of @Pat_Field ART fashion. Style by @sammyratelle Photo by @Santiagofelipe 💅🏿," he tweeted about his outfit.

3. Madelaine Petsch

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

The Riverdale star didn't repeat her party dresses! The actress was a vision at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy viewing party at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in a bright Monique Lhuillier dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Effy jewelry.

For her second soiree, the Vanity Fair party, she stepped out in a dark green velvet gown with floral and feather embellishments down the front.

4. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Cementing themselves as one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood, the actresses hit the Vanity Fair party in very different, equally envy-worthy outfits.

Paulson wore a custom Andrew GN dress with Neil Lane jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch, while Taylor wore a lovely pink-and-black suit.

5. Kerry Washington

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Scandal star quite literally had light reflecting off her gorgeous two-piece outfit. Washington hit the Vanity Fair after-party red carpet in a sequin Zuhair Murad Couture outfit and Azza Fahmy jewelry.

6. Kylie Jenner

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The reality star had two gowns on hand for her big night out in Hollywood. At the Vanity Fair bash, she stepped out in a stunning sparkling Ralph & Russo gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

She then changed into a red Vivienne Westwood gown that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin pumps.

7. Kim Kardashian West

The mother of four wore her Christmas present from Kanye West to the Oscars after-parties. Stepping out in an Alexander McQueen gown from her husband and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was quite pleased with how her look came together.

"I would always stress out about big events like this and what would I wear and the last-minute part of it," she told ET of the outfit. "So [Kanye] kind of filled it up and got me a few really nice couture pieces so I wouldn't stress out."

It wasn't an easy dress to get around in, however. Kardashian West posted a video to Instagram of herself lying down in the car on the way to one of the events, saying, "OK, I literally have to lay down in the car. Like, I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something -- but it's worth it."

8. Scarlett Johansson

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The actress had her tattoos on display when she changed for the after-parties. Following the Oscars, the Marriage Story star slipped into an Oscar de la Renta gown that she paired with Forevermark jewelry.

Johansson wasn't the only well-dressed star out and about on Sunday night. Check out more after-party styles in the gallery below: