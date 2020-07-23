The Best Leggings For Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement. During the time of COVID, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. We have gathered for you a hot list of the best leggings to wear dress up or dress down.
Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house.
No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic.
Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.
RELATED CONTENT: