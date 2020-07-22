The Best Houseplants You Can Buy Online

An indoor plant brings life into a home. Not only do houseplants look good, many are practical to have around as they help purify the air. Some houseplants even have health benefits, meaning they not only bring life into the home, they can also improve it.

Whether you're a plant novice or an expert, a houseplant that's easy to take care of is always a plus. Finding a gorgeous plant that isn't picky about lighting and doesn't need to be watered constantly is a true win, because you'll enjoy leafy foliage for years without a ton of hard work.

Ahead, ET Style has gathered seven of the most popular, easy to manage houseplants. If you're tired of looking at fake plants and ready for a living bundle of leaf joy, choose one of the options for more. But know this: Getting a great plant and watching it grow is addictive. There's a good chance you might become a bonafide plant parent!

Shop the best houseplants to easily care for below.

Aloe vera is a useful plant to have in the house for its anti-inflammatory healing properties that alleviate burns and wounds on the skin. This succulent is also easy to take care of. Water every two to four weeks and keep it in either direct or indirect light.

If you love easygoing succulents, try this stylish set of three to place near windows for full sunlight. Water when you notice dry soil.

The popular air-purifying ZZ plant is known for its waxy green leaves. It's a great option for new plant parents as it still thrives in low to medium indirect light, not direct sunlight.

The red prayer plant is a fantastic choice if you want more color in your space. Keep the low-maintenance plant in low to partial light and mist the leaves once a week, while keeping the soil damp.

Add good vibes for fortune and prosperity with the money tree. For lighting, keep the lucky plant in bright, indirect light. It loves humidity, but let the soil dry out before a watering.

This versatile vine plant (perfect as a hanging plant, too), known for its heart-shaped leaf, can do well in either bright, indirect light or low light. It can even tolerate fluorescent lighting. Use a pot with holes so the potting soil is completely drained and dry between waterings.

This green and yellow plant, also called the sansevieria trifasciata, is another crowdpleaser -- it looks chic and helps reduce allergens. Place the snake plant in indirect sunlight. Watering should happen when soil is dry.