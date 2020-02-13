The Best Functional and Fashionable Winter Boots for 2020 -- Save on Sorel, Ugg and More

Unfortunately, it's still winter. The love-to-hate-it season is in full swing, with storms across the country and snow piling up everywhere. It's not that you’re not a winter person -- it's that you just haven’t found the perfect-for-you boots yet.

The best pairs of women's winter boots are warm, waterproof and not so bulky that you look like you’ve just returned from the Iditarod. In fact, the right pair should keep your feet warm and dry and create a cozy feeling that'll actually have you excited to see snow in the forecast.

From heeled shearling booties to lace-up pairs that protect your tootsies in even the harshest of snowstorms, each of the pairs below is an essential part of staying warm...and just happens to look fabulous, too.

Ahead, shop our highlights from the bevy of stylish winter boots available this season.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.