The Best Flat Iron for Sleek, Shiny Hair -- New Markdowns on Chi, Drybar, T3 and More

A good hair straightener is one of those styling tools that can turn a “meh” hair day into a great one. Even second-day hair (or third...or fourth?) can get an instant refresh with a few passes of a flat iron and some dry shampoo.

The best flat iron is speedy, sleek-looking and won’t totally destroy your hair. Each of the following on this list -- choose from ceramic, tourmaline and ionic technology -- is a favorite among stylish celebs and pro stylists (as well as us mere mortals). And each will deliver serious shine and style to your frizzy, wavy or curly hair.

Just a few swipes with one of these hair tools will have you looking and feeling like you just emerged from the salon when you haven't even left the house.

So bypass the keratin treatment, turn up the heat and shop the best flat irons on the market, below. (And not to nag, but don't forget the heat protectant.)

