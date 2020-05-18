The Best Feel-Good Movies on Every Service

Thank the streaming gods above that at least we're not lacking stuff to watch right now.

Before the days of coronavirus descended upon us, the sheer number of streamers -- Netflix and Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now and Disney+ and CBS All Access, with a new service seemingly launching every day -- had become overwhelming. Now, it's what's getting us through all this time quarantining at home. (Who decided there should suddenly be 32 hours in a day?)

Since staying at home is the easiest way to be of service amid our ongoing pandemic, streaming all day, every day is practically philanthropic. And if you aren't the sort of person who is enjoying watching shows and movies about lockdowns and outbreaks right now, perhaps opt for one of these feel-good films available on the streamer of your choice.

CBS ALL ACCESS

Eat Pray Love

There was never a better time to watch Julia Roberts eat her way through Italy and let a sexy stranger come within six feet of her.

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

Career-best performances from Michael Cera and Kat Dennings and the reason we became obsessed with Ari Graynor.

Something's Gotta Give

If you can't self-isolate in the house from a Nancy Meyers movie, the next best thing is to live vicariously through Diane Keaton.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

Kate Bosworth (hey, where'd she go?) plays a small town girl who wins a date with a movie star played by Josh Duhamel. (Hey, where'd he go?)

DISNEY+

Inside Out

Imagine what the Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust in your mind are going through right now.

Miracle on 34th Street

If you're one of the people who put their Christmas lights back up, the next logical step is to turn on this Christmas classic.

Onward

Pixar's latest hit the streamer early, which is good news for anyone who loves suburban fantasy and crying through the climax of movies.

Pete's Dragon

The sweetest tale of friendship, family and deforestation you're bound to find on any streamer.

10 Things I Hate About You

PSA to everyone who voted in our March Madness rom-com bracket: This is on Disney+. We love you, Heath.

HBO NOW

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The original -- and still the best -- Emma Stone-Ryan Gosling collaboration. La La Land wants what Crazy, Stupid, Love has.

Good Boys

Come to see Jacob Tremblay say the F-word, stay because they really are such good boys.

Love Actually

Feel free to scream-sing along to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end. And remember: To us, you are perfect.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Hellooooo! If you've not already fired up your HBO app to watch the late, great Robin Williams pie himself in the face, what more do you need to hear?

Shazam!

There's none of the darkness and grittiness of Batman or Superman here. Just a tween who's super amped to be a hero.

HULU

Booksmart

Watch Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein's Big Night Out and fantasize about how many Big Nights Out you'll have when this is over.

Hearts Beat Loud

Come to think of it, Nick Offerman is probably a good quarantine buddy. Anyway, in this movie, he will make you cry!

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

If you thought Taika Waititi's take on Thor was cute, just wait until you meet orphan and self-dubbed gangster Ricky Baker.

Morning Glory

It's like The Morning Show but less coo coo crazy and starring Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton.

When Harry Met Sally

There's never a bad time for a Nora Ephron movie. There's never a bad time for a Meg Ryan rom-com. There's never a bad time for a Carrie Fisher supporting turn. This is the trifecta.

Also streaming on Hulu: Fighting With My Family asks, "Can you smell what the Florence Pugh is cooking?!"; Will Smith plays cupid in Hitch; best friends tag team wedding season in Plus One; John Cusack holds up a boombox in Say Anything; and Wonder.

NETFLIX

About Time

Rachel McAdams, please make another rom-com! In the meantime, we have a perfect one also starring Domhnall Gleeson.

Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong and Randall Park are the headliners here, but just know Michelle Buteau and Keanu Reeves steal the show.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Who'da thunk we'd see a day where kids couldn't wait to go back to school. Until then, Matthew Broderick makes the best of it.

Someone Great

Plan to press play at the same time as your girlfriends and then meet up on Zoom afterward for a Lizzo dance party.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

You won't find any of the MCU Spidey movies on Disney+, but that's OK because you can watch Spider-Verse as many times as you want on Netflix.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Bridget Jones's Diary

Turns out, the Venn diagram between our Bridget Jones selves and our selves in quarantine is a perfect circle.

Brittany Runs a Marathon

We want the world for Jillian Bell. Bonus points for the inspiration to go on a social distance jog you'll feel afterward.

The Farewell

The subject matter might not seem feel-good -- a family hides its matriarch's cancer diagnosis from her -- but trust us on this one.

First Wives Club

Don't get mad -- get everything*. (*A perfect Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton vehicle in the comfort of your own home.)

Troop Zero

Viola Davis. Allison Janney. A box of Girl Scout Cookies (if you haven't quarantine-binged them yet).

Also streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Nathan Lane and Robin Williams have a kiki in The Birdcage; Reese Witherspoon takes in three eligible bachelors in Home Again; the Greta Gerwig masterpiece that is Lady Bird; Emma Thompson's tour de force, Late Night; and Moonstruck.