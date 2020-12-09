The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.

If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for a surprise proposal, browsing together with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.

And considering being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time, we've found options for every budget -- under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.

Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.

Under $5,000

Under $3,000

Under $1,000