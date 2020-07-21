The Best Diaper Bag Styles That Are Chic and Functional -- LeSportsac, Herschel, Rebecca Minkoff and More

The best new diaper bags on the market look...well, nothing like diaper bags.
Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look.
The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.
Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.
