The Best Designer Fanny Packs That Are Trendy and Practical

The fanny pack trend shows no sign of slowing -- which is good, since fanny packs are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber (you know, since they’re attached to you).

Having an actual bag slung over your shoulder almost feels kind of retro, but the latest fanny packs look dang good and come in all different shapes and sizes -- meaning there's a perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your schmancy party.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Lizzo concert.

Discover the best designer fanny packs, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.