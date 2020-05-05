The Best Classic Movies on CBS All Access

You're already on CBS All Access streaming new series like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery -- among other binge-worthy staples -- but have you dipped a toe into the streamer's film selection yet?

Navigate on over to the movies tab and you'll find an eclectic slate including true classics among classics: Academy Award honorees, beloved comedies and even a superhero movie, for good measure. Below, ET's guide to the best of the best, highlighting the CBS All Access streaming selections that could turn your quarantine into a film festival all your own.

A League of Their Own

Airplane!

The 1980 slapstick comedy has it all: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Julie Hagerty. Leslie Nielsen being serious, and don't call him Shirley. (Airplane II: The Sequel is also streaming.)

The First Wives Club

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton get revenge on the ex-husbands who left them for younger women in this 1996 comedy that has more than stood the test of time.

Funny Girl

This is how you become an icon: Barbra Streisand's first-ever film role was this beloved 1968 musical about Fanny Brice, for which she became a first-time Oscar nominee AND winner.

The Godfather Part II

Francis Ford Coppola's entire Mafia trilogy -- including The Godfather and The Godfather Part III -- is on All Access, but 1974's Al Pacino and Robert De Niro-starring Part II is the pinnacle.

Pretty in Pink

1986's Pretty in Pink is quintessential John Hughes: The girl from the wrong side of the tracks (Molly Ringwald) winds up in a love triangle with a local rich kid and her nerdy best friend.

Roman Holiday

"And introducing Audrey Hepburn." So announces the opening credits to this 1953 romance, which stars Gregory Peck and the would-be icon, who won her first oscar for Roman Holiday.

Rosemary's Baby

Lauded as "possibly the best horror film ever made," 1968's Rosemary's Baby features a mysterious pregnancy, a pact with the Devil and a star-making turn from Mia Farrow.

Spider-Man

Neither Tom Holland nor Andrew Garfield's runs as the friendly neighborhood wall crawler are currently streaming for free, but if you want to revisit the OG, the first in the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy is on All Access. (And yes. It's a classic of the superhero genre.)