The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Midseason Trailer Is Here -- Watch! (Exclusive)

"Worst case scenario could be... drama!" So proclaims chef Natasha De Bourg in ET's exclusive first look at the second half of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's sophomore voyage, and while it might be worst case scenario for the Parsifal's crew, all the drama is definitely the best case for viewers!



There's plenty to unpack in the midseason trailer, from more tension between first officer Gary King and chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher -- Daisy announces to the team that she's "sick of being made out to be the f**king b***h of the group" -- to "pain-in-the-a**" charter guests who overhear Gary and chief engineer Colin Macrae "talking s**t" on them. Those same guests also bring plenty of their own drama, getting into fights over bullying allegations!

Then comes what might be the crew's toughest charter yet, with every guest also being a yachtie! As Capain Glenn Shephard exclaims, "Sixteen yachties together is terrifying. I don't want a drunken orgy!"



Check out the full sneak peek here:

Other highlights include second stew Dani Soares and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux's boatmance heating up ("If I get pregnant, that's God's will!" Dani announces to a seemingly uncomfortable JL), and Gary fully tossing deckhand Sydney Zaruba to the side to pursue third stew Alli Dore.

"I knew this would be the next stop on Gary's train," Sydney says in a confessional, complete with eye-roll and a double bird flip. Later on, she breaks down in tears and asks Alli and Gary to leave her "the f**k alone" after Alli calls her "very pissed off."

The onboard romances take an unexpected turn, though, as Dani and Alli leave the guys behind for a hookup of their own! Oh, and there's an STI scare.

Of course, there are also more issues with Natasha's food and plenty of boat-related mishaps, like the power seemingly going out, which Gary calls a "s**t show." Plus, fans will finally see the moment Parsifal went crashing into a dock, crushing the cement barrier. As Captain Glenn puts it, "F**k!"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.