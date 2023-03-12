'The Bear' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

The Bear has a return date.

Season 2 of FX on Hulu's critically acclaimed series will return in June, it was announced in a new teaser that debuted during the Oscars telecast Sunday.

The Bear follows the story of fine dining chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns home save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Beef, in the wake of his brother's death.

The 30-second TV spot revealed Carmy as well as the rest of the crew as they close The Beef and prepare to reopen as a new restaurant called The Bear.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas also star in the series, along with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson.

Watch the premiere announcement below.

It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth. FX's The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/S2PHlKLRzy — The Bear (@TheBearFX) March 13, 2023

Since The Bear's debut last summer, White has collected several major acting awards, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

The series was also named one of AFI's Top 10 Programs of the Year and took home honors at the Independent Spirit Awards, Writers Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, along with recognition for Edebiri.