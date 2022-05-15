'The Bachelorette's' Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers Get Married Six Years After Engagement

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers finally did it! The Bachelor Nation couple tied the knot during a ceremony with close friends and family, on Saturday, People confirmed. Fletcher, 31, and Rogers, 33, got married six years after their engagement on the finale of The Bachelorette in 2016.

According to People, Fletcher and Rogers’ ceremony was held at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The bride wore a white off-the-shoulder gown by Ines di Santo with a ruffled train. The groom wore a black tuxedo.

Bachelor Nation showed up to support the happy couple and watch them exchange their personal vows. Raven Gates, Becca Tilly and Adam Gottschalk were all in attendance for the event, designed by Gianna SanFilippo and produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR.

The pair spoke to People exclusively about the big day and shared the vibes for the occasion. "We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique," Fletcher told the magazine. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!"

Ahead of their ceremony, Fletcher and Rogers celebrated their six-year anniversary. “6 years with you. Here’s to forever, my love @jrodgers11. Happy Anniversary ❤️,” Fletcher captioned a video posted on Instagram Friday highlighting their relationship, including the moment they met on The Bachelorette.

“6 Years today with my forever @joelle_fletcher ❤️ I cannot wait to call you my wife! Not long now…,” Rogers wrote next to a picture of him and Fletcher.

Fletcher and Rogers initially got engaged in 2016 during an on-camera proposal. In 2019, Rogers proposed again -- this time off-camera. The same year, the couple began wedding planning but had to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the couple spoke to ET about their nuptials and how the day would be perfect when it finally comes

"We want that day to be exactly what we want. We want our guests and our family and our friends to feel safe and comfortable," Fletcher shared. "It just did not feel right whatsoever to roll the dice on that."