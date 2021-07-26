'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. and Michael A. Reveal If They Want to Be the Bachelor (Exclusive)

Could Michael Allio or Andrew Spencer be the next Bachelor? When ET spoke with Bachelorette Katie Thurston's exes at the taping of Monday's Men Tell All special, they both left the door open for a potential stint as the Bachelor, albeit tentatively.

"[I'm] literally getting over a heartbreak just a little bit ago. My situation, it's different than others," Michael, who's a widower and a single father, said. "I have to take into account my family, my son, how they would cast it. It would be a totally different season. At this point, not super interested, but it hasn't even been offered to me."

While Michael may be hesitant to lead the franchise, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who have been hosting this season of The Bachelorette, are rooting for him to do just that.

"He is just such an incredible human. He is so strong and open and vulnerable," Kaitlyn said of the 36-year-old business owner. "It's just so incredible to see somebody believe in love who has gone through what he has gone through."

"He has just done it in the most beautiful way where he still wants to create this legacy for his late wife, and he wants to remember her and talk about her, but he is still open to that next phase," she continued. "He is also very compassionate... I just feel like he is a really special person."

Tayshia agreed, calling Michael "an amazing guy" and even comparing him to her fiancé, Zac Clark.

"Honestly, I feel like he could make a lot of people believe in love again if they have had hardships [and] lost sight of it. I feel like he sparks that in the way that he talks about love, even Katie said that," Tayshia told ET. "I am actually really happy I have something like that with Zac. It just makes you cherish it a little bit more. I think he would be an amazing Bachelor."

Whether or not he becomes the Bachelor, Michael was quick to shut down any possibility of going on Bachelor in Paradise, telling ET that it's "definitely not" something he'd do.

When it comes to Andrew, the 26-year-old pro football player said the Bachelor question was a "tough" one.

"I think that's a really hard and long process, obviously... Watching Katie doing what she had to do, remembering stories or remembering names, she's truly amazing for having done it. Anyone who has done it is truly amazing," he said. "I can't even imagine going through that, but that's something I would have to really deep dive and think about. Right now, I ain't thinking about that."

While he's not thinking about his Bachelor potential, Andrew did say that he'd "love" to go on Paradise, though it's not something he did on the show's upcoming seventh season, which will premiere next month.

As for Katie, she decided to split her Bachelor vote in two and award it to both Michael and Andrew.

"They both have so much to offer. I think they're both in a place where they're ready to settle down and find their person," she said of the men. "I think they're so mature and would be great husbands. Michael’s already a great father. They're just so deserving. I want nothing but the best for them."

Katie's splits with Michael and Andrew were some of the most emotional of the season, with the former sending himself home to be with his son, and the latter sharing three devastating goodbyes with the Bachelorette. Both of the men have expressed interest in trying again with Katie, should she wind up single at the end of the season.

"I told her tonight I would totally do that," Michael said, "but I think she's ready to move on and so I've gotta start that process for myself."

"The way we kind of left, it was just kind of a bunch of questions in the air. There was a lot of love there," Andrew told ET. "... I've seen the show and it's kind of tough [to watch]. At this day, at this time, I just think we need to talk. If anything, I would love to just sit down and talk with her one day, just kind of hang out and just see where her head's at."

Despite counting Michael as her toughest reunion and praising Andrew, Katie said she doesn't plan to return to any of her exes.

"I have kind of closed those chapters and have moved forward," she said. "I just don't see myself going backwards and visiting relationships with these men that I have already had the opportunities to get to do so."

Michael totally understood, telling ET, "I think tonight I was able to get the closure I needed... I feel like there is hope for me to actually find love again."

Andrew noted that he is likewise "so open in looking for love."

"I'm really looking to fall in love," he said. "I'm a hopeful romantic and, like, that is 100 percent what I'm trying to do right now."

