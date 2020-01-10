'The Bachelorette' to Premiere Clare Crawley's Season With Los Angeles Drive-In Event

The Bachelorette rewrote their rule book to film Clare Crawley's season amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and now they're getting creative for the cycle's premiere! The ABC dating show will celebrate the upcoming season with a drive-in event in Los Angeles.

Two hundred lucky guests will have the opportunity to watch Crawley's journey kick off at the exclusive event, taking place on Oct. 13, in advance of the televised West Coast airing of the premiere later that evening.

Guests will be serenaded by a live DJ upon their arrival, quizzed on Bachelorette-themed trivia, welcomed in style through a grand entrance-worthy photo opportunity and greeted with special introductions by Crawley and Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison. Date night dinner, snacks and treats will also be provided at the event, which is coordinated with ABC, POPSUGAR and YouTube TV.

Information on how to attend will be released at a later date. Strict safety guidelines will be implemented and enforced at all times.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Airdate and timing are subject to change due to the NBA Finals schedule.

ET learned last month that Crawley fell for a contestant roughly two weeks into filming, and exited her role as the Bachelorette. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead, and both women's journeys will be featured on the upcoming season.

See what Harrison told ET about all the rumors surrounding The Bachelorette in the video below.