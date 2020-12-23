'The Bachelorette' Skips 'After the Final Rose': Did Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Stay Together?

Life couldn't be better for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark after the final rose. Though viewers didn't get a post-engagement update from the couple on Tuesday's Bachelorette finale (for the first time in YEARS, but that's the pandemic, for you), the pair assured fans on social media that they are still happily together.

Tayshia posted about her excitement for the future after the west coast airing of The Bachelorette. "2021 we ready for you baby!" she wrote alongside a video on her Instagram Story of her and Zac celebrating -- with her engagement ring in full view.

Instagram

"I am committed to this [relationship]," Zac said in an interview with People. "Not just for today, but forever."

"Zac is my person," Tayshia added. "And this just feels so right."

Host Chris Harrison, meanwhile, explained the lack of a relationship update during the episode.

"It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season," he tweeted on Tuesday night. "Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible. But hopefully we’ll be back for #TheBachelor."

Tuesday's episode ended with Zac and Tayshia's engagement, after she broke up with finalist Ben Smith.

"The night of my hometown, you walked in, and my parents got to see that smile on my face, you gave them the best gift you could ever give them. They haven't seen me that happy in years. You did that," he marveled before getting down on one knee. "And the other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And if you'll let me, I'm going to choose you right now. I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning. I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever, because I love you."

Zac took the ring box out of his pocket and kneeled. "Marry me," he said, as Tayshia burst into tears of joy.

"Yes! Yes a thousand times!" she screamed. "I love you!"

While she fell for several men over the course of her season, by the end, it was clear Tayshia only had eyes for Zac. See what she previously told ET about her Bachelorette journey in the video below, and circle back to ET on Wednesday morning for our interview with Tayshia and Zac!