'The Bachelorette' Preview: Rachel Laments 'Cruel' Two-Lead Journey, Gabby Admits It's Going to Be 'Messy'

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette will be unlike anything viewers have ever seen before. The season 19 premiere of the long-running series aired Monday, and, at the end of the episode, viewers got a look at what's to come on the historic season.

Things start off well enough, as Gabby cheerfully says, "No one has any idea how this is going to work, so we’re figuring out things as we go."

Rachel kisses race car driver Jordan V., and tells one suitor, "I’ve never felt like this before. You truly are the man of my dreams." Her co-lead is equally thrilled, sharing a kiss with Nate, and telling one guy, "I am definitely falling in love."

Some of the guys, however, remain "on the fence" about which girl they like, a fact that doesn't sit well with either Bachelorette.

"They have the control and they know it," Rachel says, as Gabby calls the situation "my nightmare."

The nightmare gets even worse as several men turn down a rose from Rachel, telling the pilot that they want to pursue Gabby instead.

"It seems cruel for both of us to be put in this place together," Rachel tells the cameras. "I don’t know how I’m supposed to fall in love when no one gives a s**t about me. This is not supposed to be like this."

Gabby faces the same problem, as one guy tells her that his intentions are "fully for Rachel."

"He said he can’t love me. Am I not good enough? Am I too broken for anyone to love?" Gabby questions, before another man tells her that he still has feelings "on the other side," leading her to ask, "Why? Why me? Why now?"

Double the love, double the drama. 🌹 Don't miss a moment of this HERstory making season, MONDAYS at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k8sI9QZzUh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2022

At the same time, the women enter into what Gabby calls a "big f**king mess," when she and Rachel have feelings for the same guy.

Host Jesse Palmer will have a front row seat to some of the season's other drama, as he has an emotional sit-down with one man, telling him, "Things have obviously taken a turn. What do you want to do?" In response, the emotional man, who appears to be Zach, admits, "I need to tell her this full truth."

With that, the cameras turn to a sobbing Rachel, who proclaims, "I just don’t understand. You change your mind?"

All of this comes to a head as one of the leading ladies sadly states, "I’m such a failure as a Bachelorette. I don’t want to do this anymore. I would rather be alone. I’m not ready. Why did they pick me to do this?"

"This journey, finding love together, it’s messy," Gabby says. "I just hope for both of us it’s worth it."

When ET spoke with the women, they promised that, through all the ups and downs of their season, their friendship holds strong.

"I think we're just always so open with each other," Gabby said of herself and Rachel. "There was never any secrets... I think overall we just supported each other... the best we knew how."

"There are just so many different twists and turns," Rachel teased of the season. "Obviously, this is just so different from anything everyone’s ever seen. Not only do they get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship as well, so I’m excited for them to kind of get an inside on that... It’s just gonna be really great."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.