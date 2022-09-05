'The Bachelorette' Preview: Gabby Walks Away From Jason After His Shocking Confession

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are reaching the end of their journey. At the end of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, fans got a peek at the remainder of the season, and it'll be tumultuous, to say the least.

"I’m having a lot of anxiety this week," Rachel admits, before telling Zach "I do have those fears, leaving here alone."

Something clearly goes down with the pilot and the tech executive, as a tearful Zach tells host Jesse Palmer, "After Fantasy Suite, everything took a 180. I felt blindsided. That was the last thing I could’ve ever expected."

Meanwhile, Erich, who upset Gabby by expressing his worry about her other Fantasy Suite dates, admits, "I don’t exactly know where we are. To feel this strongly about somebody and know you could lose that person, that’s a horrible feeling."

"This whole time has been really hard," Gabby tells the cameras. "It does take kind of the right person to know how to love me."

Things don't seem to be going any better with Jason, who tells Gabby on their dinner date, "I don’t fully feel like I know who you are."

A stunned Gabby walks away from the table, as she tells the cameras through tears, "I don’t know what it is about me that’s so hard to love. Am I too broken for anyone to love?"

Shortly thereafter, Jesse tells Rachel, "Gabby will not be joining you. You’re going to be the only Bachelorette here."

When ET spoke to Rachel at the "Men Tell All" taping, she teased the emotional episodes ahead.

"There are always going to be tears, me especially but Gabby as well, we really wear our hearts on our sleeves. We're so in touch with our emotions and people are going to see that up until the end," she said. "I know it's been a little bit of a controversy online with the crying, the emotions, but it's real and it's human. I hope people are able to go on this ride with us and ultimately just see that we're following our hearts."

Part 2 of The Bachelorette's Fantasy Suites week will air Tuesday, Sept. 6 on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.