'The Bachelorette': One of Rachel's Men Switches to Gabby's Side in Dramatic Preview

Rachel Recchia is in for more devastation on next week's episode of The Bachelorette. At the end of Monday's episode of the series, a preview for the next installment teased drama ahead in the wake of Logan's decision to switch from Rachel's journey to Gabby's.

All starts out well as the group heads to Bruges, Belgium. Gabby is "riding a high," while Rachel is busy furthering her connections with Aven, Ethan and Tyler, leaving her feeling "so happy."

Logan will play spoilsport, though, telling the cameras, "I care about Rachel, but I can’t put my initial feelings for Gabby aside."

In the apparent wake of Logan's reveal, Rachel tells Gabby that the whole thing is "humiliating." Logan appears to get what he wants, though, and shocks Gabby's men as he arrives to join their side.

"Is Gabby questioning her connections with the rest of us?" Spencer questions after Logan's surprise arrival.

Meanwhile, Rachel is sobbing in a confessional, as she admits, "I don’t want to do this anymore."

When ET spoke with Rachel ahead of the start of the season, she was candid about her low points during the journey.

"Ups and downs of the whole journey are so crazy. It's never linear. It's great and it's bad. It’s like you’re going back and forth every single day," Rachel said. "It’s a struggle, but it’s worth it."

