'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': Tayshia Adams Leaves the Stage in Tears After Discussing Zac Clark Split

Tayshia Adams is still emotional from her breakup with Zac Clark. During Monday's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode, Tayshia left the stage in tears after discussing her split, which her rep confirmed to ET in November.

Kaitlyn Bristowe began the emotional conversation by pointing out that her Bachelorette co-host was no longer wearing her engagement ring, which Zac gave her on the finale of her season of The Bachelorette last year.

"All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken, but we tried really hard," Tayshia emotionally said of her and Zac, 37. "I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is, it’s really tough."

"I sadly do know how it is, and it’s really hard," Kaitlyn responded, alluding to her own split with her Bachelorette winner, Shawn Booth, in 2018.

Kaitlyn, who is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, went on to assure a crying Tayshia, "We’re here for you and obviously want you to be happy."

Tayshia thanked Kaitlyn and the pair hugged, before they invited Rodney, a former contestant on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, up to the hot seat.

As Kaitlyn began chatting with Rodney, Tayshia continued to cry, before getting up and walking off of the stage without a word. "We’re going to let Tayshia have a minute," Kaitlyn told the crowd.

Kaitlyn went on to conduct the conversation with Rodney solo, but Tayshia did return for the next segment, following a commercial break.

The Fantasy Suites episode of The Bachelorette will air Tuesday, Dec. 14, followed by the three-hour season finale on Dec. 21. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.