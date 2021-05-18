'The Bachelorette': Meet Katie Thurston's Season 17 Contestants

Katie Thurston will have 30 eligible bachelors to choose from when season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off. The 30-year-old bank marketing manager is set to find love on her season of The Bachelorette and ABC has now announced 29 of the 30 men vying for her heart.

The guys range in age from 25 to 36 and come from all over the country. There's also a mystery box representing one final contestant in the running, which viewers see in a new trailer for the series.

The men have also shared some of their fears, favorites, and fun facts, which ABC posted to Instagram.

Mystery contestant withstanding, here are the men in the running to win Katie's heart:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, New York.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Massachusettes.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tennessee.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tennessee.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, New Jersey.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, New Jersey.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Florida.

Marty

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Florida.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Oregon.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nevada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, California.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Georgia.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.