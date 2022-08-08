'The Bachelorette': Jesse Palmer Tells One Man to Pack His Bags in Dramatic Season Preview

Logan is not done causing drama on The Bachelorette. At the end of Monday night's episode of the series, a preview of the rest of the season aired, teasing massive drama and controversy to come.

All starts out well in the preview, with Zach telling Rachel that he's "falling in love with her," Rachel gushing that she's "on cloud nine," and Rachel telling Aven that he "really embodies" everything she wants.

Things are good for Gabby too, as she tells Erich, "I’ve always wanted to be with someone like you, I just never knew it was possible," and says of one man, "He has really shown my what it’s like to feel love."

"I feel like all my dreams are coming true," Gabby excitedly tells Rachel, just before things began to take a turn and the nurse says in a confessional, "Sometimes if things are too good to be true that’s exactly what they are -- too good to be true."

Host Jesse Palmer is the one to reveal the cause of the turmoil, as he tells the guys, "There’s been a situation with Logan," the guy who switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby on Monday night's episode.

Gabby is left crying by the situation, a face Jesse relays to Logan, telling him, "She was in tears."

"I feel awful," Logan says, but Jesse is unimpressed, telling the videographer, "You’ve got to pack your bags."

Elsewhere, Tino remarks that it's "sickening" to watch Rachel kiss other guys. In an apparent conversation with the general contractor, Rachel says, "After overnights you change your mind? You told me things and then you went back on what you said," adding that she's "blindsided" by his actions.

"I’m so sick of this," Rachel says in a confessional. "I don’t want to do this anymore. He never loved me. How do you move forward? You can’t. You can’t do that. I would literally rather be alone."

Gabby has drama of her own too, as she tells single dad Nate, "I’m terrified of not just being a mom, but being bad at it."

"I don’t know what to do," Gabby cries to Rachel, before questioning in a confessional, "He said he can’t love me. Am I too broken for anyone to love?"

When ET spoke to the leading ladies earlier this month, Rachel teased that there will be a mix of "really happy moments" and ones where viewers see both women "struggling."

"You'll still see Rachel and I's friendship, really supporting each other and moving along on parallel journeys, but you get to see real relationships and what comes with them," Gabby said. "I think that is the most special part of the latter part of the season, is you get to see like a true trajectory, and you really feel connected to not just her or I, but the actual relationship."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.