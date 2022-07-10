'The Bachelorette': Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Address Criticism of Their Two-Lead Season (Exclusive)

While the Bachelor franchise may be notorious for boasting that each new season will be the most dramatic and shocking yet, this forthcoming season of The Bachelorette is already proving to be polarizing.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, talk all things sharing the spotlight, finding love and navigating the reality TV world.

"I think this season's definitely gonna be so different from anything anyone has ever seen," Rachel teased. "There are two of us, but there are two separate journeys as well... so how that plays out, everyone’s gonna have to tune in and see. But I’m really excited for everyone to get to see how it works!" she continued.

While a lot of information on how the duel-star show is going to play out is still unknown, Rachel and Gabby assured that going through the season with a friend was actually beneficial for them... and they believe viewers will agree!

Rachel said, "This is just so different from anything everyone’s ever seen, and not only do they get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship as well, so I’m excited for them to kind of get an inside on that as well as the love stories, it’s just gonna be really great."

Gabby echoed her co-star's sentiments, explaining that she and Rachel both went into this season unsure of what lies ahead on their path towards love.

Gabby explained, "We didn't know anything, truly. Going in, we found out in real-time with the rest of America. So a lot of it was trial and error, Rachel and I working together, listening to ourselves, figuring out what was best for both of us. We had lots of hard discussions and, ultimately, I think just followed our hearts."

Gabby went on to explain how she found her individuality and was able to distinguish her experience from her co-star's. She said, "We started off dating the same pool of men, but naturally when you're working towards a life partner, you have to have your own journey."

Gabby continued, "You need to find who's best for you individually because this is the person you're going to be potentially spending the rest of your life with, and you have to do that on your own."

So, the real question that Bachelor Nation has for Rachel and Gabby is: What kind of man are you looking for this season?

Rachel shared, "I’m looking for someone who is supportive, someone who is loyal, and someone who is ready for commitment."

For her part, Gabby says she is looking for a man who has, "humor, emotional intelligence, and stability."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.