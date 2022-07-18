'The Bachelorette': Gabby and Rachel React to Chris' Fantasy Suite Comments (Exclusive)

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had no problem sending one man home early. On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, several men alerted Rachel to the fact that Chris, a mentality coach, had been discussing the Fantasy Suites just days into the season.

Throughout the episode, Chris told some of his fellow suitors that it'd be a "deal-breaker" for him if the Bachelorette "decides to have sex with multiple people." He also confessed that he may not tell Gabby and Rachel his ultimatum ahead of time, leading some of the men to call Chris "manipulative" and "presumptuous," and slam him for having "preconditions to love."

Upon learning of Chris' comments, Rachel, feeling "sexualized," and Gabby, finding the whole thing "entirely ridiculous," asked him to leave the mansion.

"It was a little bit of a controlling situation, so Gabby and I were made aware of it, and we did ask him to leave," Rachel told ET. "That was definitely difficult to deal with last rose ceremony."

Gabby agreed, telling ET that Chris "was jumping to a discussion about Fantasy Suites and being really open about his opinions."

"Rachel and I decided that it was a control factor," Gabby said. "He was trying to control our journey, and nobody should be talking about Fantasy Suites right now or reduce the whole experience to one week."

"We call it a journey for a reason, because there's always room for growth and for change," she added. "To be thinking that far ahead is really unfair to us... so we sent his a** home."

The joint decision to send Chris home was just one example of how serious Rachel and Gabby are about their journey to find love.

"Gabby and I are both really strong women and we're really not afraid to do whatever we need to to find our person at the end of this," Rachel said. "We're really confident that we're going to find him."

Monday's episode wasn't all negative, as Gabby had an unforgettable one-on-one date with Nate.

"He's so much fun to be around," Gabby said of Nate. "He's so confident. He has very easily and early shown interest in me, not in an overbearing way, just in a really fun way. We have great conversation. We have a ton in common."

Despite sending Jordan V. home after her one-on-one date with him, Rachel is likewise hopeful about her chances for love following week two of her journey.

"The guys have been really great at supporting us and uplifting us," she said, "so we definitely have a great group of guys here."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.