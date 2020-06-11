'The Bachelorette': Details on Clare Crawley's Massive Engagement Ring

Clare Crawley got engaged to the man of her dreams on Thursday night's episode of The Bachelorette -- and received one of the biggest rings we've ever seen in the Bachelor franchise. Dale Moss proposed with a stunning Neil Lane sparkler that had viewers in awe.

It wasn't the first time fans had seen the massive ring, as Clare was spotted rocking it while out and about earlier this week. On Thursday night, however, viewers finally saw how Clare got engaged. After a heart-to-heart with host Chris Harrison, Clare decided she only had eyes for Dale. The pair went on their first one-on-one date, professed their love for each other, and then got engaged the next day.

Neil had to work fast to deliver a ring this season, as this all went down roughly two weeks into filming. Chris was seen FaceTiming Neil on Thursday's episode, asking for a ring to be delivered urgently.

Neil told People that the "show-stopper" he designed for Clare is a 4.5-carat sparkler with a radiant-cut diamond, which is framed by two shield-shaped diamonds. Handmade in platinum, the ring is accented with 145 smaller round diamonds in an art deco style.

"It was a miracle we got it done! Nothing was regular this season but I think it all worked -- it was an exciting hullabaloo but really everyone was just rooting for Clare and her love story," Neil told the outlet. "The whole thing was an adventure -- it was stressful but fun, and the ring is unique, very dynamic and stylized... and there are diamonds everywhere."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Clare's ring is much larger than her last Bachelor engagement ring, which she received from former fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 (the pair ended their engagement weeks later).

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

"It feels very surreal," Clare said on GMA of her and Dale's engagement. "It happened a few months ago, but it's still so fresh. I could not be more excited."

As for Dale, popping the question to Clare was never a question.

"I knew exactly what I wanted to do," he said. "Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we're so relaxed and we're so calm together, and we knew at that moment that we were exactly where we were meant to be."

While Clare's journey on The Bachelorette has come to a close, the show continues with new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.