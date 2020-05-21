'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!' to Premiere With Look Back at Sean Lowe: See the Promo!

It's time to take a walk down memory lane.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! has undergone more than just a name change.The Bachelor franchise's new highlight show has also altered its format. Each episode of the series will now focus on one specific, unforgettable season, starting with Sean Lowe.

That doesn't mean fans will be missing out on any iconic moments, however. In fact, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! promises to revisit the first-ever rose ceremony and rarely seen outtakes. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with returning Bachelors and Bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorite cast members from each season.

On Thursday, ABC announced the first three featured seasons for the series.

Monday, June 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) - Sean Lowe (The Bachelor, season 17, 2013)

Monday, June 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) - Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette, season 11, 2015)

Monday, June 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) - Ben Higgins (The Bachelor, season 20, 2016)

Lowe, of course, is the first and only Bachelor to have married his final pick, Catherine Giudici. (Others, like Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. married their runners-up.) His episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! will revisit all that craziness with AshLee and Tierra, Desiree's dramatic hometown date, and of course, the Bachelor's magical proposal.

See the promo for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! below.

Chris Harrison recently opened up to ET about what to expect from the new series. Watch below.