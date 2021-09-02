'The Bachelor': MJ Vows to 'Keep Being a Bad B**ch' as Matt James Sends Her Home for Bullying Behavior

Matt James said goodbye to MJ on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, proving bullying behavior just doesn't fly on his season. The 29-year-old eliminated MJ following an impromptu two-on-one date with her and Jessenia ahead of the rose ceremony -- where MJ vowed to "keep being a bad b**ch."

Last week's episode of The Bachelor saw Matt confront MJ for being an "antagonist" in the house, which Jessenia had brought to his attention. She cited MJ's attitude towards the new contestants, and MJ's use of the terms "varsity" and "JV" to refer to the different groups.

MJ refused to admit to any bullying behavior, instead telling Matt she preached "peace and harmony." She continued to "lead by example" on Monday's episode, as she verbally spatted with Jessenia and called her a "b**ch" to the camera.

"My heart is so big, and I'm trying to show that to you every second I get with you. And the fact that Jessenia said I was creating this divide in the house as I'm trying to bring everyone together -- I'm mentally and emotionally exhausted," MJ told Matt as he pulled her aside to get to the bottom of the drama. "And then to have my character put into question, like, that hurt me the most."

"I just try to show you who I am, and to know that like, someone can say one fricking thing -- like, I've had to overcome so many fears this week, and right now my biggest fear is losing you. I hate crying, God. I'm shaking," she continued. "I never lied. And at the end of the day, I know you need a wife that preaches for harmony and peace and not tearing each other down. I would never do that. I don't believe in that. That's not who I am."

Matt told MJ that that "hasn't been my experience with you," but that he'd have to think about his decision.

"I'm going to keep being a bad b**ch. This is not going to shake me at all," MJ promised while speaking to the camera, before Matt made his mind up.

"MJ, our connection is undeniable. And I felt that since the first time we spoke. And I've really enjoyed all of our moments together, just being real. Jessenia, you said from Night One that you wanted someone to be your rock, you were willing to be that, and I feel that," Matt said. "MJ, I can't give you this rose."

"I just can't believe this happened," MJ admitted in her car ride home. "He's still a great guy. I do want the best for him, and it's disappointing he didn't see it in me. My heart hurts. I don't know how she did this. She sabotaged me. That sucks, but Jessenia was petty. I hope he figures it out. I think the girls at the house will be shocked."

In an interview with ET last week, Matt said it was "hard" watching the bullying that was going on in the house.

"You want to think you know what's going on, but you really have no idea," said Matt, who eliminated Anna and Victoria last week following allegations of bullying. "You only know what you know and when that information is made apparent to you, that's when I had to take action."

Matt confessed that Michelle may be the only contestant he's positive wasn't involved in any negative behavior in the house -- and said that he's expecting "the very worst" from Victoria at the Women Tell All.

"I would hope that at this point watching it back, you kind of have a better grasp of your actions and maybe accountability for some of the name calling and whatnot," he said. "But the bar is very low unfortunately."

"But I'm hopeful. I would like to be pleasantly surprised -- but I'm gonna manage my expectations there," he added.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.