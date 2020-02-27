'The Bachelor': Meet the Cast of the New Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

We still haven't wrapped up Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but it's time to look ahead to the franchise's next series.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres in April, centering on 23 men and women as they search for love and a music career. The new series released its cast of contestants on Thursday, 10 days after premiering a dramatic new promo teasing powerful duets, passionate connections and a lot of tears.
While there's no Jed Wyatt, one of the male contestants is entering Listen to Your Heart with a little reality show experience. Former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes is part of the new series' cast -- get to know the men and women below.
THE WOMEN
Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.
Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah
Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA
Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, TN
Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, PA
Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas
Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY
Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, CA
Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas
Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, CA
Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, TN
THE MEN
Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, TN
Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, CA
Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA
Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas
Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas
Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, TN
Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, CA
Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA
Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY
Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI
Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas
Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, CA
Chris Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up to ET last month about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.
"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."
"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."
"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC.
