'The Bachelor': Meet the Cast of the New Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

Chris Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up to ET last month about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.

"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."



"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."



"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."