'The Bachelor': Meet the 5 New Women Vying for Matt James' Heart

Matt James' time on The Bachelor is about to get a lot more exciting!

"A record number of women applied for Matt James ... [it was] the biggest response we've had, and we wanted to give as many women as possible the chance to find love," host Chris Harrison teased to ET last month. "So, we start with 32, but there will be more than those that arrive. And I can also give you this nugget -- one woman who arrives is a very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation."

Now, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about the new women.

BRITTANY

Age: 23

Occupation: Model

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bio Highlight: Brittany can't be with a man who won't let her live her life... she says she has no time for unnecessary drama!

CATALINA

Age: 29

Occupation: Former Miss Puerto Rico

Location: Caguas, Puerto Rico

Bio Highlight: Catalina admits she probably has watched one too many rom-coms in her life. She is single for the first time in a long time, and hopes to find her forever Prince Charming in Matt.

KIM

Age: 28

Occupation: ICU Nurse

Location: Los Angeles, California

Bio Highlight: Kim, who has been spending the last year fighting on the front lines of COVID-19, tends to wear the pants in the relationships. She needs a man who is confident and won't be intimidated by her professional success.

MICHELLE

Age: 27

Occupation: Teacher

Location: Edina, Minnesota

Bio Highlight: Michelle is looking for the superman to her superwoman. The former Division I basketball player hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.

RYAN

Age: 26

Occupation: Dancer/Choreographer

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Bio Highlight: Ryan wants to marry a man who exhibits good husband qualities and has similar values and beliefs. She intends to only get married once... could Matt be the one she's been waiting for?

