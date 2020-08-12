'The Bachelor': Matt James Sobs in Emotional New Trailer (Exclusive)

Bachelor Nation is getting ready to kick off a new season of The Bachelor, and only ET has an exclusive look at the emotional roller coaster ahead!

The new trailer for Matt James' upcoming season gives fans another look at the fun-loving new lead, as he skateboards shirtless and goes ziplining with a date.

"Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," Matt says in the clip.

However, there's also plenty of drama to come. Matt is seen getting emotional as he bids farewell to one woman, putting her in the infamous black SUV, and later, breaks down sobbing in an interview.

"I just have to hope that it's worth it," one of Matt's women hopes through tears. See the full trailer above.

The historic upcoming season of The Bachelor, which features Matt as the franchise's first Black male lead, was filmed on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, instead of the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs -- where Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley met their men -- production has moved to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison recently opened up to ET about what fans can expect from the cycle -- and how it compares to Clare and Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette.

"It's the blueprint and the formula we used to shoot Clare's season, and is working out perfectly," he shared. "I can tell you it's working, it's successful and -- knock on wood -- it'll continue to be successful."

"It's going great," added the host, who said he's gotten to know Matt well throughout filming. "He is absolutely awesome. I can't wait for people to see his season of The Bachelor."

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the season in the video below.