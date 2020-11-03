'The Bachelor' Fans Think Peter Weber Pulled a 'Ross Geller' During His Finale Proposal

Did anyone have a moment of panic during The Bachelor finale, when Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss? You're not the only one!

After some major indecision in the days leading up to his final rose, Peter ended up popping the question to Hannah Ann after the shocking self-exit of his other finalist, Madison, who left Australia before the Bachelor made his final decision.

However, when Peter began his big speech to his fiancee-to-be, he took a long pause as he began explaining how things had shaken out with his final two. That pause, after he said, "So, Madison..." left a LOT of people thinking he had actually called Hannah Ann by the wrong name -- a la Ross Geller from Friends.

Madison and Peter's relationship hit a roadblock right before fantasy suites, as she warned him she wouldn't be able to move forward in their relationship if he had slept with the other women. On what was supposed to be their overnight date, Peter confessed he had been intimate with someone else.

Still, Peter told ET at the Women Tell All taping last month that he didn't consider Madison's warning to be an ultimatum.

"I don't feel like it was an ultimatum. I don't," he said. "I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that's what she did."



"Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There's no doubt about that," Peter added. "But I can't fault her for sharing her heart."

