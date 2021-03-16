'The Bachelor' Fans React to Matt James' Finale, Chris Harrison’s Voiceover, New Bachelorettes & More

Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about the season finale of The Bachelor and After the Final Rose.
Viewers thought Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell had found love when they saw the pair leave The Bachelor in a committed relationship, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when Matt revealed on After the Final Rose that they were no longer together following Rachael's racism controversy. While Rachael went on to share that she's been educating herself with a number of things she's been reading and watching, some fans weren't exactly here for it.
Or for her crying over her relationship with Matt.
After Matt decided not to propose, leaving the season without an engagement and now a breakup, some Bachelor fans felt cheated out of a season.
But, one thing fans did appreciate was Matt's brother, John.
Some fans even admitted that they'd like to see him at the next Bachelor contestant.
Going back to Michelle Young's exit --- while it didn't come as a surprise for many it was still hard to watch.
And, no one expected to hear a voiceover of Chris Harrison announcing his ATFR replacement, Emmanuel Acho.
The franchise continued shocking fans when Acho revealed the next two Bachelorettes during the special. Both Katie Thurston and Michelle will lead their own seasons of the series, much to fans' delight.
