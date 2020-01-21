'The Bachelor': Demi Burnett Has Her 'Eyes Peeled' For Liars on Peter Weber's Season (Exclusive)

Demi Burnett is doing everything she can to make sure Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is a success.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum exposed one man with a girlfriend on Hannah Brown's season premiere of The Bachelorette, but not another (cough cough, Jed Wyatt). This time around, she's on high alert.

Burnett makes as special appearance on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor to lead a pillow fighting date between the ladies. As she told ET on set, she has her "eyes peeled."

"I'm gonna keep my eyes peeled on all these ladies. I can't have anybody messing with my boy Peter," she insisted.

So far, Burnett thought Weber had things under control. "I think Peter's doing amazing. I'm really proud of him. He's such a sweet guy and he deserves it," she said.

"It's kind of hard to say right now [who the frontrunners are]. I know that there's some girls who I think have really fun energy and I would like to see him with, but we will just have to see," she added. "That's his decision to make."

ABC

The pillow fight may have allowed some of the women to blow off steam amid tension in the house. Last week's episode of The Bachelor ended with the explosive #ChampagneGate.

"Honestly, I get along with all the girls, but I know some of the girls here have tension with each other, so it should be entertaining to see," Tammy told ET.

"My last group date didn't go quite as planned," Weber confessed. "Just a little wrench has been thrown in to things and I'm just trying to navigate that as best I can right now."

"I'm very...I don't want my heart to fall for someone that I could see possibly hurting me in the end, so I'm going to be very careful moving forward. But I trust myself and I'm going to follow my heart and trust my intuition and I think I'll be good," he added, confirming that it's the drama between Kelsey and Hannah Ann that has him "a little confused."

"It could all just be a misunderstanding, so I'll be smart moving forward," Weber said.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.