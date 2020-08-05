'The Baby-Sitters Club' Netflix Reboot Shares First Nostalgia-Filled Teaser Trailer: Watch

Say hello to your friends! The Baby-Sitters Club is back thanks to a new Netflix reboot and the upcoming show's first teaser trailer was released on Friday with lots of nostalgic goodness to boot.

In the clip, a phone rings as the camera follows the long purple cord past pizza boxes, colored pencils, friendship bracelets and more to the see-through phone as a group of girls excitedly crowd around it.

One girl looks expectantly to her pals nodding before picking up the phone and saying, "Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club." The clip then cuts to the iconic children's block lettering of the popular book and TV series.

The series will follow a group of friends in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut, who start a babysitting business.

Though the girls cast in this reboot are all relatively new names, '90s icon Alicia Silverstone will portray Kristy Thomas' "selfless single" mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, on the show.

The Clueless star opened up to ET last month via video chat about the role, noting that she wasn't a fan of the original series.

“I never knew about these books,” Silverstone admitted. “When I was a little girl, I was reading V.C. Andrews instead, so I don't know if that makes me twisted or what, but that’s what I was reading. When I was asked to do this and I learned that it was such a beloved thing, I was really excited about that. It’s always fun to do something that people care so much about and bring it back.”

The original TV series aired in 1990 on HBO for just one season. It was also based off the Ann M. Martin children's novels. Martin is serving as a producer on the new series. The show will have many of the original characters including Kristy, Claudia, Dawn, Mary-Anne, and Stacey.

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres July 3 on Netflix.