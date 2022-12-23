'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody.

According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.

He is now being held in Allen County jail on no bond, per People, citing jail records. It is not clear whether he has entered a plea.

Allen County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando famously played Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel's That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007. After drug possession charge in 2016, he appeared on The Dr. Phil Show in 2018. At the time, his manager, Solomon Barron, told Dr. Phil the actor's "whole life is in shambles."

In September 2020, Orlando shared he was slated to graduate from a Texas-based recovery program. "I can tell you that I'm OK. I'm alive," he told The Christian Post in 2020. "I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky, but at the end of the day, all I can tell you is I'm OK and I'm graduating and I will be getting married."