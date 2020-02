THAT Goop Candle Is Back in Stock -- Is It Worth $75?

The weirdest thing we've ever been waitlisted for has finally been restocked.

Gwyneth Paltrow created a frenzy last month with the debut of her new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, as well as one particular decor item in her Goop store: a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

Yup. Behold:

If you think a $75 candle with a "funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent" is bonkers, take it up with all of the people who purchased it -- the candle has already sold out twice since it launched in early January. According to Goop, the unique scent is achieved through a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar absolutes, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

ET recently caught up with Goop's chief content officer (and The Goop Lab co-host), Elise Loehnen, who explained that the in-demand candles are made by Douglas Little, the creator of various other scented Goop products via his line, Heretic. While some have pegged it as a publicity stunt, she said the vagina candle got its name "at some point in its infancy" of development. Loehnen added that Little -- who clarified to The Cut that the candle's name refers to the person holding it, not Paltrow herself -- has been "very busy pouring wax candles."

If you're even remotely curious about the scent, grab this candle before it sells out again. And if you don't want to spend $75 but need your Goop fix, we suggest watching all six episodes of The Goop Lab and perusing Goop beauty products that are surprisingly affordable.

