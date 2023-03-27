'Tetris': Meet the Real-Life Video Game Masterminds Behind the Upcoming Film (Exclusive)

Everyone knows Tetris. The iconic puzzle game is one of the most popular video games in history, selling over 200 million copies since its development in 1984.

But not everyone knows the complicated history behind the game -- a Cold War-era thriller that plays out in the new Apple TV+ movie Tetris, which tells the real-life story of the high-stakes legal battle that took place to secure the rights to the iconic game.

In the film, Taron Egerton stars as Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer who travels to the Soviet Union in 1989 to meet the game's creator, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov), and attempt to secure handheld rights to the game, so Tetris can be distributed alongside Nintendo's revolutionary new Game Boy system.

"I always just feel if you seek to humanize somebody and make them relatable and three-dimensional, then you are doing them the right service," Egerton says of taking on the role in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Tetris, which also includes interviews with the real-life Rogers and Pajitnov, who recall their first meetings in Russia in a secretive, dimly lit room that "definitely had some KGB guys in there."

"It was strange to watch somebody else be me," Rogers admitted of watching Egerton, though he praised the actor for doing a "good job."

"Tetris crosses boundaries," adds Rogers' daughter, Maya, who is now the CEO of Blue Planet Software and managing director of The Tetris Company. "It brings people of all cultures together... Not only is Tetris an amazing game, it was only possible because of this amazing friendship between Henk and Alexey."

Tetris premieres March 31 on Apple TV+.