Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber Welcome Baby No. 4, Prairie Moon

Teresa Palmer is a mom of four! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her husband, Mark Webber, have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby girl named Prairie Moon.

One of the sweet pics features the sleeping newborn, wearing a flower crown and angel wings, lying on her stomach. Another photo shows the newborn smiling as she lies next to a sign that reads, "Earth Side."

Prairie's siblings and parents cuddle up to her in the post's final two pics. Palmer and Webber, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents to Poet, 2, Forest, 4, and Bodhi, 7. Webber has a 13-year-old son, Isaac, from a previous relationship.

"Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her," the Discovery of Witches actress captioned her post. "A little magic moon for our family."

Webber also posted about the arrival of his fifth child, sharing a photo of himself holding the newborn while showing off a tattoo he got of her name.

"My heart has grown 5 times bigger," the Snow Day actor gushed. "Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon."

Palmer announced that she was expecting back in February, on her 35th birthday.

"Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth," she wrote alongside photos of her three kids sitting by her growing belly. "Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love."

