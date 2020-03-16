Teresa Giudice Says She Turned Down Sleeping With Estranged Husband Joe in Italy

Teresa Giudice says she is no longer attracted to her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, in a preview clip of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion.

In the sneak peek, the 47-year-old reality star is asked about Joe, who got deported to Italy after he completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, last March, as a result of both he and Teresa pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. Host Andy Cohen asks about Teresa's trip to Italy with their four daughters to see 47-year-old Joe in November, a month before a source told ET that she and Joe split after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa shakes her head no when Cohen asks her if she was attracted to him when she saw him following his prison stint in Italy. She again shakes her head no when he asks if a small part of her wanted to have sex with him in Italy, but shakes her head yes when he asks if Joe wanted to sleep with her.

"Did you have to tell him no?" Cohen asks, to which she replies, "Yes."

The atmosphere was definitely tense, as Teresa then says her 11-year-old daughter, Audriana, worked as a buffer between them.

"Thank god Audriana slept with me every night," Teresa says. "She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c**kblocker."

"He was not happy," she continues about Joe's reaction. "Yeah, you know, when a guy, when you say no to him ..."

Teresa says she completely lost her feelings for Joe after her mother, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017, after coming down with pneumonia.

"Everything just changed after I lost my mom," she says. "I just became very resentful and I think that's when it died out."

ET spoke with Teresa back in November after her trip to Italy, and she said at the time that she and Joe were "both in a good place."

"You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing," she said. "And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that."

"It was amazing," she also said of their family reunion and getting to see Joe out of custody. "It was great, happy tears, it was just like, it was so overwhelming seeing how happy the girls were, how happy Joe was. I was, like, over the moon. It was just great to see them reunite, you know, after all this time."

