Teresa Giudice Reacts to Ramona Singer Exposing All Her Wedding Info (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas don’t have any beef with Romana Singer! Last week, the Real Housewives of New York star accidently leaked the date, time and venue for the couple’s upcoming nuptials on her Instagram, while showing off the invitation to her followers.

The social media blip was quickly taken down and the show is going to go on. “I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,’” Teresa tells ET’s Denny Directo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“And she’s like ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ and she was like ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got and I get a lot of invitations.’” Teresa and Luis both agree that it was an “honest mistake.”

When it comes to any changes that the pair may be considering for the ceremony, the mother-of-four said that the security may have to be upped for the occasion. “Now I’m gonna have to have extra security,” Teresa shares.

The couple -- who are expected to say "I Do" this summer -- say that they are in planning mode. “Very much in it together,” Louis said.

"I love his taste," Teresa adds

The guest list for the occasion is already set. Despite having some trouble during last season, the couple confirms that Margaret Josephs will be in attendance. “Maybe, she’s on the list, what do you think right?”

“Margaret’s a good person,” Luis says. The wedding isn’t just for the New Jersey Housewives. Kenya Moore and Luanne de Lesseps also snagged invites. Teresa also confirms that former New Jersey housewife, Dina Manzo has a space in the wedding party.

As for Caroline Manzo, don’t count on her being in attendance.

Teresa and Luis – who got engaged in 2020, are focused on their love and their bubble. When it comes to the keys to their relationship, they’re all about each other.

“We love and respect each other and honor each other, and that’s the best thing that we go by,” Teresa says. “And communication. We have the best communication. That’s really important.”

Although she's been on the show since the very beginning, Teresa is still amazed at being on "OG."

"I love it," she tells ET. "It's an amazing feeling it feels so surreal. I'm honored to be here."