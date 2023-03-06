'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem': Watch the Star-Studded First Trailer

The heroes in a half shell are back!

Rogen is a producer on the film, set to hit theaters Aug. 3, and also voices mutant warthog Bebop, alongside a young cast of talent as the turtles: Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

The Bear'sAyo Edebiri voices April O'Neil, who has an important question for the turtles in the trailer, asking, "So you were baby turtles who made contact with mystery goo..."

"Well, we prefer the term ooze, but, yeah," Raphael answers.

Watch the full teaser below:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, in a press release. "This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on Aug. 3.