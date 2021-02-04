'Teen Wolf's Arden Cho Says She Was Subject of Racist Attack While Walking Her Dog

Arden Cho says she was recently the victim of racist harassment. The Teen Wolf and Chicago Med actress took to Instagram on Thursday to detail a frightening incident she said she endured the night before.

Cho was walking her dog when she said a man began hurling racist slurs and threatening her life.

"'I'm going to motherf**king kill you c**** and your f**king dog.' This along with other obscenities were screamed at my when I was outside walking with my dog last night," Cho wrote in her post. "I haven't been this scared in years."

Cho said the assailant "was a couple feet away & started coming towards me." She grabbed her dog and ran "as fast as I could."

"I'm not crying anymore but I'm still scared, I'm still shaking," she added. Cho explained that she used to run at night, but hasn't done so in months. When she walks her dog, she carries a knife for protection, but even though she knows how to fight she never feels safe.

She explained how this incident resurfaced childhood trauma, from an instance of being attacked as a child in racially motivated assaults.

"All my trauma as a kid has been coming back as I'm watching our elders get beaten & killed," she wrote. "I've been kicked in the face till I was unconscious and hospitalized, I was only a kid. I didn't realize how much that incident shaped my life. How much fear I've always lived with."

Cho added in the caption to her post, "Please, please #StopAsianHate I can’t breathe. It feels like I’m 10 again & I’m being kicked to death."

"My mom called me & I couldn’t help but start crying again. She’s so scared to walk outside, even in the day time," she added. "I’m sorry mom. She wants me to be strong. So I’ll try. Please help us."

In 2014, Cho opened up about being the victim of horrifying bullying due to her ethnicity while growing up in Texas, telling Mochi Magazine, "I was hospitalized twice when I was a kid. I was pushed off a bus... [In a separate incident] I had two teeth knocked out, a chipped tooth... my entire face was cut up. It was bad. It took me six months to completely recover."

There has been a dramatic rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and attacks against the AAPI communities in the United States over the past year, with drastic increases in physical and verbal attacks across the country. Numerous celebrities have called for legal intervention and public support, while raising awareness of the increase in hate crimes.