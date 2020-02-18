x
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gets Her Eyebrows Tattooed on: See the Shocking Result!

Celebrity face tattoos have been all the rage lately, and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has now joined the trend, but with a slightly more conventional approach. 

The 27-year-old reality star and mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share the process of tattooing her eyebrows on. 

"Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed 😂🤷‍♀️  #microblading  #browsonfleek@m1ssl1samar1e," she captioned one video of the process. 

She also shared a close-up video of the final product, as she exclaims, "They seriously look great." 

Thank you soooo much @m1ssl1samar1e

The tattoos look like real eyebrows, matching Lowell's hair color perfectly and featuring individual hairs drawn in. 

Lowell, who is currently visiting New York City, shared a photo of the finished product, including a full glam look with her new brows. 

"Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City 🤷‍♀️," she captioned the photos. 

Lowell is just the latest celeb to get a face tattoo. Stars like Justin Bieber, Aaron Carter, Amber Rose, Amanda Bynes and more have all been showing off their new face ink lately. 

